Hopkins County Central made school history at Madisonville North Hopkins as the Storm soccer team notched their first win in the 2nd Region Tournament in the program’s lifetime over Trigg County by a score of 3-2.
Julio Rivera-Mena’s two goals in the second half propelled Central in the come from behind victory as the Storm will face Henderson County tonight in the semifinals.
“I felt like we didn’t bring it in the first half,” Central head coach Ben Lutz said. “We didn’t play our best game, we weren’t composed and it really showed in the first half. But after we went down 2-0 in the first two minutes of the second half, it really gave us the kick in the rear that we needed and it felt like we covered some of our trouble areas.”
Trigg’s Keller Nichols got the Wildcats on the board first with a goal in the 31st minute of the first half and Trigg went into halftime with a 1-0 advantage.
In the closing stages of the first half, Trigg’s Timmy Cannon forgot what sport he was playing and landed a hockey-style hit to Central’s Carson Mackey, sending Mackey flying into a puddle just beyond the sideline in front of the bleachers. Cannon was given a yellow card for the violent hit.
In the first minute of the second half, Ben Futrell gave Trigg a 2-0 lead, but Central had plenty of time to mount a comeback.
Central finally got on the board as Rivera-Mena was able to get it in on a header right in front of the goal to make it 2-1 Trigg with 17 minutes remaining in regulation.
“It went off their keeper and I just hit it off my head for an easy goal,” Rivera-Mena said.
Then Mackey was able to find the back of the net in the 27th minute to tie it up a 2-2.
“I was jumping up and down, I was so excited for him,” Lutz said. “He didn’t start at the beginning of the year and he had to earn his spot and he’s earned his spot for at least one more game.”
Mackey almost gave Central the lead with 10 minutes left in regulation off a volley, but it just went over the crossbar.
With 2:25 remaining, Rivera-Mena thought he scored his second goal to get the lead for Central, but there was some controversy over whether or not he was offside. After a brief discussion, the officials ruled Rivera-Mena onside and awarded Central the deciding goal to make it 3-2 Storm.
“It was the best feeling ever,” Rivera-Mena said. “It’s our first region tournament win ever and I scored the last goal to win the game. It felt really good.”
With Henderson beating Christian County 4-0 in Hopkinsville on Tuesday, the Storm will face the Colonels at 5:30 p.m. tonight at North.
