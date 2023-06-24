MINER

Miners pitcher, Tate Lakin lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing six hits and eight runs while striking out one this Thursday evening.

 Caley Smith/reporter/csmith@the-messenger.com

The Miners dropped both Wednesday and Thursday evening’s games, struggling to find a rhythm as summer heats up.

The Miners offense did not show up Wednesday as they were out hit by the Full Count Rhythm 16 hits to their four. Miners pitcher, Reid Gongwer, took the L as he allowed eight hits, five runs, one walk and seven strike outs over seven innings.

