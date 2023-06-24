The Miners dropped both Wednesday and Thursday evening’s games, struggling to find a rhythm as summer heats up.
The Miners offense did not show up Wednesday as they were out hit by the Full Count Rhythm 16 hits to their four. Miners pitcher, Reid Gongwer, took the L as he allowed eight hits, five runs, one walk and seven strike outs over seven innings.
“Our pitchers struggled to locate offspeed,” Miners Coach Campbell said. “Full Count was able to sit on our fastball and they didn’t miss, they were the better team that day.”
Thursday, the Miners offense was explosive with 12 hits, crossing the plate ten times, but unfortunately still came up short against the Clarksville WhirlyBirdz.
Starting in the first inning Nazhir Bergen hit a solo homer. Trading hits and runs back and forth, by the bottom of the fifth the Miners tied the game back up 8-8.
Losing the lead late in the game, the Clarksville WhirlyBirdz took the W, winning 12-10.
Miners pitcher, Tate Lakin started, lasting three and two-thirds innings, allowing six hits and eight runs while striking out one.
“Thursday, out of their 12 runs they scored, nine came from walks or an error,” Campbell said. “We gave them extra opportunities and you can’t do that to teams. Our offense was electric.”
Miners heavy hitters were Bergen, Connor O’Connell, Brad Comes and Michael Morales, each with multiple hits.
“Summer ball is a long process, we are going to get back on track.”
The Miners will host the Muhlenberg County Stallions tonight at 6:30 p.m.
