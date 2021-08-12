Hopkins County Central alum Ethan Utley will be going back to his college alma mater as he was named the new head baseball coach for Lindsey Wilson on Tuesday.
Utley previously served as the head coach for Union College last season.
Utley played for the Storm until 2008 graduation. After high school, he was a pitcher for Lindsey Wilson before injuries derailed his playing career and he became a student assistant. After he graduated, he was hired onto the Lindsey Wilson coaching staff as an assistant for two seasons.
“I’m thrilled to be coming home to Lindsey Wilson College,” Utley said in a news release by the LWC athletic department. “I want to thank Athletic Director Willis Pooler for the opportunity and his investment into the baseball program.
As a former Lindsey athlete, coach and graduate words cannot describe my excitement to return and contribute to the student-athlete experience that helped shape me into the person I am today.”
In Utley’s lone season as head coach at Union, he compiled a record of 19-27 this past spring.
