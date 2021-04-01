Every school that’s attempted to play sports has felt the effects of COVID-19 in one way or another.
While quarantines have a negative impact in all sports, for a small school like Dawson Springs, the ripple effect is even greater.
Since there have been numerous COVID-19 quarantines and positive tests, Dawson Springs Independent Schools Superintendent Leonard Whalen announced the suspension of all sports and extra curricular activities until Monday, April 12.
“Due to several students and a few staff members either being positive for COVID-19 or being quarantined and due to many of these situations involving athletics, we are going to suspend all athletics and extra curricular activities until the Monday after Spring Break,” Whalen said in a written statement sent to parents and on social media. “This is a decision that does not come easy, and I know this may not be a popular decision, but it is one we are making in an attempt to be able to stay in school in-person.”
Whalen made the announcement last Tuesday after the Lady Panther basketball team found out that they had a positive test within their program.
With the suspension of sports until April 12, Dawson’s spring sports will have to wait a couple weeks longer than most schools in the commonwealth after taking a year off due to the pandemic.
“We’ve had more COVID cases than we would’ve liked and when an entire team or two has to quarantine, it takes a huge hit on our attendance,” Dawson athletic director Rhonda Simpson said.
“We just want to get through Spring Break and have the kids back in school since academics is more important than extra curriculars.”
Simpson said that the spring sports teams haven’t been able to practice since suspension started, but they’ll be playing games when the suspension is lifted on April 12. Dawson Springs baseball and softball will open their seasons with the 2nd Region All-A Classic against with the Panthers Livingston Central while the Lady Panthers will be at University Heights.
