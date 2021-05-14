Hopkins County Central had a rally going with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, but fell short as Todd County Central earned an 8-4 victory Thursday in Mortons Gap.
Despite the tough loss and losing key players to injury, head coach Lynnette Lewis has seen a vast improvement in her squad from the beginning of the season.
“We’ve got a young team and they’re starting to get what game-changers are,” Lewis said. “They’re diving for the ball, hitting the fence catching the ball. Sacrificing and doing whatever they can to get the out on defense. These girls are finally getting it.”
One of Lewis’ most improved players has been Hallie Hollis, who was given the starting nod in the circle on Thursday. She tossed 5.1 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out three.
“Hollis is getting stronger this year,” Lewis said. “She only pitched three games her sophomore year and then of course COVID hit and she didn’t have a junior season. She came back from basketball this year and has worked really hard, getting faster, gaining more confidence and getting more relaxed in the circle.”
Keira Bryan took it the rest of the way, throwing 1.2 innings of shutout softball.
The Lady Rebels got out to an early 2-1 after the first four innings, but scored four more in the fifth. After Central responded with a run in their half of the fifth, Todd County plated two more in the sixth to go up 8-2.
After Bryan hung a zero in the top of the seventh, she reached first with one out on a single and Emmaleigh Crook followed suit with a single of her own. Bryan came around to score on a ground out by Baylen Young.
Hollis walked and Mallory Higgins was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Alyssa Blanchard. She was also hit by a pitch, which walked in a run and brought Amelia Johnson to the plate as the tying run. Unfortunately for Central, the rally ended on a strikeout which sealed the ballgame.
Central has a busy weekend on tap with the Coach Jesse Huff Invitational. The Lady Storm will be playing Muhlenberg County at 5:30 p.m. today and have a twin bill on tap Saturday against Calloway County at 11 a.m. and Butler County at 4:15 p.m.
The event hosted by Central is named for the school’s softball coach for the first 17 seasons.
