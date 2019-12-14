The University of Kentucky will have some 3-point issues to deal with when it faces Georgia Tech on Saturday in Rupp Arena.
The No. 8 Wildcats have struggled hitting from 3 so far in this 7-1 season, making 29 percent.
Georgia Tech probably will use a zone defense to try and force Kentucky to make from the outside.
"They're playing zone. They're playing a really high wing zone," Calipari said. "They'll trap corners. They'll go and flip into a 1-3-1, if you drive they collapse. My guess is they'll make us shoot 3s."
Ashton Hagans will have primary responsibility at point guard to get in the middle of that zone. Calipari wants more than Hagans getting in the lane, though. Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley are other guards who need to be drivers.
"We need more than one guy penetrating," Calipari said. "We've got a lot of guys just touch and go. You've got to see that there are gaps and you've got to take it in. Now, they're going to collapse, which means you've gotta be strong with the ball and create shots for your teammate."
Being strong with the ball and getting it inside for easy baskets can also lead to free throw tries. UK has been one of the best free-throw shooting teams in the country during the first month-plus of the season, hitting 79.5 percent, which is 11th in the country according to KenPom.com. Quickley leads the team with 93.1% (27-of-29).
The Wildcats also have seen some teams hit a lot from 3-point range against them.
Georgia Tech has a transfer player who had one of the best 3-point shooting performances ever against the Wildcats last season.
Tech, a 14-point underdog, could have a weapon in Bubba Parham, who has started four games since transferring to Tech from VMI.
Parham, a junior guard, returns to the scene of one of his greatest games while at VMI, a 35-point performance against Kentucky last Nov. 18 at Rupp Arena.
That was the fourth-most points by an opposing visiting player against a Calipari- coached UK team. It was one of nine 30-point performances he had for the Keydets last season.
The 5-11 Snellville, Ga., native hit 10-of-16 shots from three-point range, the second-most three-point field goals ever scored against the Wildcats. UK won a tight game 92-82.
"He hasn't slept in two days waiting on this game," Calipari said. "Their team will shoot 3's, but they also run great offense. They put themselves in the best position."
Georgia Tech will also try and go inside a lot. That means work for Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery.
"They try to post up their bigs a lot," said Richards, who leads the team with 14 points and 8.5 rebounds a game. "They run a lot of screens. They are a very fast-paced team. They sprint the court on offense, then they try to get back on defense a lot. It's going to be a real challenge for us."
