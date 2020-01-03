After a competitive first half, Dawson Springs came up short in the second half, losing to 7th District opponent Caldwell County 76-63 Thursday night.
The Lady Panthers are currently 4-8 so far this season. Dawson is also 0-2 against the 7th District, losing to Hopkins County Central back on Dec. 13.
"Our team worked hard and gave 110% tonight," head coach Amanda Scott said. "Caldwell shot really well tonight. We were trying to play zone defense; maybe they'd miss some shots. But they were making their shots, and it wasn't going in our favor."
The game started out with both teams trading the lead throughout the first quarter. The first eight minutes of play ended with the scored tied at 15.
Caldwell started the second frame with an 8-0 run in the first two minutes to go up 23-15. The Lady Tigers eventually extended their lead to 40-28 with two minutes left to play, but Dawson was starting to claw their way back with some calls going their way. Dawson ended the half with a 7-6 run to make the score 46-35 Caldwell County at halftime.
Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Panthers in scoring for the first half with 14 points. Abby Ward was also in double figures with 12 points.
CCHS got the second half going with a 13-5 run to go up 59-40 with four minutes remaining in the third. Under the Caldwell basket, there was a call that went Dawson's way and Lady Tiger coach Chuck Mitchell didn't like it.
Mitchell had been complaining to the referees throughout the game, and the refs heard enough to give him a technical foul. Denisha Randolph knocked down both free throws to make the score 59-42 Caldwell. After the third quarter was all said and done, Caldwell still had the lead 63-45.
With the fourth quarter under way, Dawson went on an 8-5 run with heads up plays by Randolph and Clark to cut the Caldwell lead to 68-53 with under five minutes remaining, prompting the Lady Tigers to take a timeout.
"I was proud of how we dealt with pressure from Caldwell," Scott said. "We worked on playing with full court pressure, and I'm proud of how they handled it tonight. I've been seeing improvement in that area of our game."
Dawson started to mount a comeback in the final four minutes, cutting the Caldwell lead to nine points. But some mistakes on Dawson transition defense led to Caldwell regaining their double digit lead with the score 72-61 and less than a minute to play.
Clark ended her night with 27 points, while Randolph scored 13 points in the second half to give her a total of 19 for the game.
"Randolph is one of my seniors, and that's what I expect out of her," Scott said. "She's got to step up to score some points every game, and I need that out of her and her teammates need that so we can win some games."
The lady Panthers will return to the floor on Tuesday when they host Crittenden County. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.