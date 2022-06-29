Tuesday night the Madisonville Miners traveled down to Hopkinsville to face the Hoptown Hoppers, walking away with a big win.
The Hoppers were the first to strike, getting on the board in the bottom of the first thanks to homer that gave them an early 1-0 lead. They would add another run off a error and second base in the second to make it 2-0.
The Miners didn’t get on the board in the top of the third when Luke Mitchell sent a single to center field and was sent home two batters later Jackson Owen hit a double to make it 2-1. James Basham would hit a single to left field to score Owens to knot the game at 2-2. Madisonville would add one more run for the inning off the bat of Kobe Jones to score Basham to make it 3-2.
In the bottom of the fourth the Hoppers would see their second homerun of the night off the bat of Jacob Dupps to tie it up once again a 3-3.
Madisonville got hot in the top of the fifth inning, pouring in five runs. Ryne Wallace picked up one RBI to put the Miners up 4-3, then Parker Stroh smacked a Grand Slam to put his team up 8-3.
Madisonville would hold the Hoppers in the fifth inning and the hot bats would stay hot for the Miners in the sixth inning, scoring three more runs from Jackson Lindsey, Jackson Owen, and Ryne Wallace to make it 11-3.
The Miners would hold the hoppers in the sixth inning and would go on a scoring frenzy in the top of the seventh scoring six more to put the game out of reach for the Hoppers, who could muster only one more run in the seventh to make the final score 17-4.
Beau Coffman would earn the win for the Miners. He went five innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out seven. Cameron Goble came out of the bullpen in relief to close out the game.
Madisonville had 13 hits on the day. Miners move to 11-12 on the season and third in the OVL North standings.
