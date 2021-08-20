The regular season is finally here for Hopkins County Central as the Storm will take a short trip to nearby Webster County to kickoff the year against the Trojans.
The big question for Central will be if returning fifth-year senior Adrian Stringer will be under center or if junior Jaden Brasher will get the starting nod from second-year head coach Chris Manning.
“We probably won’t know who’s starting at quarterback until 15 minutes before kickoff,” Manning said. “Adrian and Jaden are still competing for the starting nod, and we’re having guys competing for starting roles all over the field.”
As far as the competition, Manning said they haven’t been able to see any film on Webster because they did not have any scrimmages.
“Even though we don’t really know what to expect from Webster, we’re still working hard on the field,” Manning said. “We’re taking it one week at a time and we’re getting better every day in practice.”
The two programs were supposed to play each other in the regular season finale last year until COVID-19 canceled the game a few hours before kickoff.
“Our main concern is making sure that we can still have a season,” Manning said. “We actually had someone test positive (Thursday), but we’re dressing in separate locker rooms at different times so we’re taking all the precautions to make sure the kids are safe and they can play a full season.”
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Dixon.
