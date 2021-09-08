Madisonville North Hopkins’ boys and girls golf teams traveled to Calvert City Country Club on Saturday to play in the Marshall County Invitational. The host school won both tournaments, while the Lady Maroons finished second and the Maroons finished fourth.
The ladies shot a team total of 315, with Karra Tucker leading the way with a 74 — good enough for fourth place individually. Kaitlyn Zieba and Kat Weir were also in the 70’s with a 78 and 79 respectively. Sydney Browning was the last counted score with an 84.
The Lady Marshalls took the top spot with a score of 303. Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown was the individual medalist carding a six-under 67.
In the boys tournament, Marshall County took the top spot both as a team and individually as Camdyn McLeod shot a 69 to lead the way.
The Marshals shot a team score of 292.
The Maroons’ 317 was a few strokes behind McCracken County and Trigg County — with both schools finishing at 313.
Paul Harris led the Maroons with a 76 — three strokes better than teammate Jackson Hill’s 79. Ben Dickerson’s 80 and Andrew Davis’ 82 completed the scoring for North.
Both teams will make the hour and a half trip to Bowling Green on Saturday — host site of the KHSAA State Tournament — for the Bowling Green Invitational.
