Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs 71, Frederick Fraize 54: The Lady Panthers earned their sixth win of the season over the weekend. Three players for Dawson ended up in double figures led by Brooklyn Clark who had 28 points. Denisha Randolph recorded 15 and Abby Ward recorded 10 points.
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs 57, Frederick Fraize 44: The Panthers capped off the sweep of the girls/boys doubleheader at home on Saturday with their seventh win on the year.
Youth Basketball
Madisonville ABA Results: In Saturday’s games, Madisonville Tire came out on top over Baymont Inn and Suites 32-3. Amelia Smith led the scoring with 13 points while JaMiah Harris recorded 11 points and Kalionna Brown had six points.
Baymont also played UPS on Saturday where they came up short 18-8. Blakely Baumgardener led the UPS team with 1 points and Liza Carman had four points. For Baymont Kiyah Cool recorded six and Aniya Watson had two points.
