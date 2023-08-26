MADISONVILLE — Madisonville crushed Caldwell County in their season opener Friday night 54-6.
The Maroons led every quarter of the game in front of a packed house, scoring first, just minutes into the game. At the end of the first quarter the score was Madisonville 6-0, with the field goal attempt blocked by the Tigers. The first half had penalties from both sides, and a false start brought back one Maroon touchdown in the first.
Two minutes into the second quarter North scored; however, the attempted two-point conversion ended in a fumble. North offense was on fire during the second quarter, and at half the score was 28-6 over Caldwell County.
Offense and defense continued to look strong scoring another TD, and holding the Tigers, to 42-6 at the end of the third.
North dominated the football and evened up their record with Friday night’s win, 54-6.
