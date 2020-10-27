Abigail Center’s lone goal in the second half wasn’t enough as Madisonville North Hopkins’ 2020 season came to an end on Saturday with a 2-1 loss to Greenwood in the semi-state round of the KHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament.
Fresh off a stellar performance in the 2nd Region Championship win over Henderson County, Kara Franklin allowed two goals and made six saves in the setback.
The Lady Maroons finished their campaign with a 9-7-3 record after stumbling out of the gate with a tie to Ohio County in the season opener followed by three straight losses. During that losing stretch, North lost one of their best scorers in Camryn LaGrange with a torn ACL.
However, North won four of their next eight matches to finish out the regular season and then won five straight in the postseason to win the 7th District and 2nd Region titles to salvage a winning season. One of North’s ties during the regular season was to Henderson County due to the KHSAA COVID Cancellation policy.
