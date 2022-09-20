Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons Soccer team hosted the Donley Classic this past weekend, splitting their games in their own tournament.
North faced Bullitt East right out of the gate but failed to win losing 3-2. JJ Brown and Logan Terry scored the only two goals for the Maroons, while Ivan Juarez was credited with a assist. Goalie Will Sampson had four saves in the match.
In the next game for the Maroons they shutout Meade County, winning 10-0.
Maverick Peyton led the Maroons with three goals in the game with Sam Dodds booting in two goals. Ethan Peyton, Kuper Chapman added a goal apiece for the Maroons. Eli Redpath had a goal and two assists for the game. Teammates Ivan Juarez and JJ Brown both had a goal each and three assists. Dru Lile and Shawn Marsh both finished with one assist for the win. Goalie Will Sampson had one save in the shutout.
