Sporting events on hold as county becomes ‘red’
Madisonville North Hopkins will not be taking on Logan County on the gridiron tonight after Hopkins County became a “red” county on Thursday.
North Athletic Director Brian Bivens said Thursday evening that the plug has been pulled on all regular season athletic events until further notice. No make-up date has been announced for the football game as of Thursday.
North is coming off of a tough 40-35 loss to crosstown rival Hopkins County Central.
North’s next scheduled game is set for Friday, Oct. 16, at home as they host Calloway County at 7 p.m.
The Maroons (1-2) would have been facing a familiar opponent in Logan County as the two teams squared off twice last season in two hard-fought battles.
“Logan’s a good football team,” North head coach Jay Burgett said. “They’ve gone through some of the same things we’ve gone through this year with us losing our starting quarterback (Wyatt Coleman) a couple weeks ago, and they lost theirs with a broken leg. Ty Wheeler has stepped in for us.”
North and Logan met twice last season with the Cougars (1-2) taking the regular season match up 26-24 at Maroon Stadium in week six, but North was able to win at Logan County in the first round of the Class 4A KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl by a score of 35-28.
