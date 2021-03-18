The Madisonville Lady Maroons picked up their first win of the season under the lights at the school’s new tennis courts, while North was handed a set back to Daviess County in the pool.
Tennis
Madisonville North Hopkins 11, Union County 0: The Lady Maroons won all of their matches on Tuesday to shutout the Bravettes with two veterans and eight first year players. The guys also played Union, but was played as an exhibition match since the Braves only had two players. Kael Knight and Ethan Larkins gained some experience on the tennis court and picked up wins in their singles matches.
Swimming
Daviess County 180, Madisonville North Hopkins 140, Owensboro 6: North senior Colton Bunch picked up a couple of wins for the guys in the 50-yard freestyle (23.01) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.37) and Seth Spencer won the 100-yard fly with a time of 1:04.26.
For the girls, Adison Melton won the 50 free with a time of 30.51.
Both the guys and girls won the 200 free relay with the ladies clocking in at 1:59.30 and guys finishing at 1:42.07.
“We had a good meet with several personal best times, even though we came up short on the scoreboard,” North head coach Kent Waide said. “It was a very good meet to test us before regionals. We will work to correct some issues and keep driving our times down. We’ll be hosting Henderson County next week for our last regular season meet before regionals.”
