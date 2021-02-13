Scheduling for high school athletics this winter has been a nightmare for local athletic directors due to the ever-changing world of COVID-19, but the recent ice storm and predicted winter weather next week is causing even more chaos.
All games for Hopkins County programs were canceled from Tuesday through Friday of this week. And with forecasts for snow next week, a sense of uncertainty continues to circulate for all involved.
“We’re going day-by-day, especially with the weather coming in next week,” said Madisonville North Hopkins boys basketball coach Jon Newton. “The 7th District games getting played are the priority for us. I’ve been working with coach (Michael) Fraliex over at Hopkins Central to get our games in as soon as possible, but if we’re going to be able to play them next week, I’m not so sure.”
The weather has also affected practices, which was a big concern for Newton and Central’s first-year girls coach Phillip Cotton. The Lady Storm had just gotten out of quarantine this past week.
“We practiced Monday, our game got canceled Tuesday and we haven’t been able to do anything else since,” Cotton said. “We’ve got district games and the Marshall County Hoopfest lined up for this week, but we’ve only had one practice and no games for the past three weeks. I’m mostly concerned about our girls staying healthy because it’s hard to prevent injuries when you’re not practicing as often as we’re used to.”
The Maroons are also scheduled to make the trip down to Marshall County for Hoopfest next weekend along with home games against Union County and Dawson Springs this coming week.
“I’m hoping that we can at least get some practices in before Hoopfest,” Newton said. “As long as we can’t practice in the gym, we’ve been sending the guys workouts they can do at home. They’re pretty limited in what they can do since they can’t even go outside and do some ball handling or shoot around or anything like that. We’re also encouraging if they can get to a gym like at the YMCA, they can do that.”
Central also announced not only updates to the boys and girls basketball schedules — but also when they’ll hold senior nights and homecoming.
As of Friday, the plan for Central is to hold the girls’ senior night on Monday against Dawson Springs and they have Feb. 27 against Hopkinsville as the backup date.
Homecoming and the boys’ senior night will be held on Monday, Feb. 22 also against Dawson Springs. If that doesn’t work out, the boys will have their senior night Feb. 27 against Livingston Central and homecoming during the girls’ game on March 2 against University Heights.
“I’ve been told that it’s not normally this crazy at the high school level,” Cotton said. “Coach (Nancy) Oldham has jokingly told me that she retired at the right time.”
Along with Friday night’s games getting canceled, Dawson Springs also canceled their games for today as well. The boys were scheduled to travel to Todd County Central and the girls were going to play at Ballard Memorial.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.