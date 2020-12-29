Though 2020 robbed Hopkins County of high school baseball in the spring and the Madisonville Miners in the summer, a nationwide organization is looking to play in Hopkins County starting in 2021.
Alternative Baseball was founded in 2016 by Taylor Duncan from Dallas, Georgia. Duncan’s idea was to create a way for people ages 15 and older who are on the autism spectrum along with other special needs can play the game of baseball.
“When I was growing up with autism, I wasn’t able to have the same opportunities in sports that other people had with the social stigma people had with autism,” Duncan said. “With the help of my parents, teachers, mentors and coaches who believed in me, I’ve gotten to where I am today. I have the goal to inspire, raise awareness and acceptance for autism and special needs globally through the sport of baseball.”
Unlike similar leagues, Alternative Baseball use the same rules that professional teams play under which includes using a wood bat, leading off the bases, stealing and the infield fly rule. They also don’t use “buddies” on the field as a way to promote players’ independence and developing individual improvement.
“We use the same rules the Louisville Bats, Evansville Otters and all other major league and minor league teams play under, except for the big stadiums and the contracts,” Duncan said. “The only real difference in the game is the type of ball we use. It’s a little bigger and softer than a regulation ball and it suits people of all skill levels.
“Our players are pitched to overhand or underhand or they can hit off a tee depending on their skill level. But it’s still three strikes and you’re out or a walk on four balls, three outs to a half inning.”
The games are seven or nine innings long depending on local rules and if tied at the end of regulation, extra innings will be played. Alternative Baseball also uses fields with 90-foot basepaths.
In order to start playing in Hopkins County, Duncan said that they just need one volunteer coach to get started. It’ll take about six months to put a roster together and Duncan hopes to expand around the area. Currently the closest teams to Madisonville are in Evansville, Louisville and Nashville.
“We’re hoping to get a team together from Hopkins County and from surrounding counties and have volunteers fill out remaining spots until we can get two teams who can scrimmage against each other,” Duncan said. “That’s how we started out in Georgia and we’ve expanded nationwide since then. All we need is one volunteer coach so we can start in the spring and summer of 2021.”
Alternative Baseball reaches coast to coast with teams in Hawaii all the way to Maine.
Above all else, Duncan’s organization promotes success for the players on and off the field.
“I call it an experience rather than a league,” Duncan said. “They’re able to form friendships by playing baseball and they learn how to succeed in the game as well as in life. Whether it’s getting a job or getting behind the wheel of a vehicle for the first time, we encourage them to have that success off the field as well as on it.”
For those interested in coaching, playing or volunteering, Duncan can be contacted through Alternative Baseball’s website at www.alternativebaseball.com or through their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
