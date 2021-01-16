COVID-19 has not been too kind to Hopkins County Central athletics as it was officially announced on Friday that the boys’ basketball program will have to quarantine following a confirmed positive case on Thursday.
The Lady Storm program also had a positive COVID case, but according to Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline that will not affect the varsity squad and they can continue to participate in practice and contests.
“We have the end of quarantine date (Friday) as I had expected,” Cline said. “The boys at Central will be coming out of quarantine on Thursday, Jan. 28.”
The quarantine for the Storm will affect five scheduled games, including 7th District matchups against Madisonville North Hopkins last night, Dawson Springs on Thursday and Caldwell County on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Their first scheduled game following the Jan. 28 end date will be the following evening as they host Madisonville.
As for the Lady Storm, only one game was affected due to the positive test in their program — Thursday’s scheduled home game against Ohio County. They were supposed to host Madisonville Friday, but that game was called off last week after the Lady Maroons were forced to quarantine.
The next scheduled game for the girls is Thursday as they’ll travel to Dawson Springs. The rescheduled game against Madisonville will also be played this week as the Lady Maroons will travel to Mortons Gap for a 4:30 p.m. contest on Saturday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.