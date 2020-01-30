The Messenger will periodically update how our local athletes are doing at the next level. This week, we are taking a peak in on a diverse group of standouts ranging from the hardwood to the softball diamond.
Jaiveon EavesEaves is a Madisonville North Hopkins alum and currently a senior on the Murray State men’s basketball team. Eaves is averaging 10.4 points per game this season and hit a career-high 19 points on two occasions this year against Middle Tennessee on Dec. 7 and against UT-Martin on Jan. 2. As of Wednesday, the Racers are undefeated against the Ohio Valley Conference at 8-0 and they haven’t lost a game at home with a record of 10-0.
Brescia University men’s basketballThe Bearcats have four local players on their team this year. Demontae Barnhill, a junior and Hopkins County Central graduate, is averaging 9.3 points per game in 19 games, while former Maroon Noah Cunningham is averaging 4.9 points. Noah’s brother, Cade Cunningham, who’s coming off of a state tournament run with the Maroons last year, hasn’t gotten that much playing time, appearing in only two games this season. Former Maroon and current freshman Christian Fields opted to redshirt this season.
Molly Stone
Stone is a junior on the Lindsey Wilson women’s basketball team and a former Lady Maroon. In only nine games this season, Stone started eight of them and she’s averaging 2.6 points per game. Defensively, she has seven blocks, eight steals and 22 defensive rebounds.
Erika WallaceOver to track and field with former North runner Wallace who’s currently a senior at Grand Canyon University. Wallace ran last Friday in the 3,000-meter race at the Martin Luther King Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She finished second in the race by two-tenths of a second with a time of 10:17.17.
SoftballOn the diamond there are a host of local players that will be playing college softball, which starts in the next couple of weeks. Most notably former Lady Maroon and 2017 state champions Kaylee Tow and Mallory Peyton will take the field for Alabama and Kentucky respectively for their junior seasons.
Bama is ranked No. 1 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball preseason poll, and Tow is one of three returning All-Americans for the Crimson Tide. In 2019, Tow batted .309 with 62 RBI’s and 10 home runs while sporting a .973 fielding percentage in the Alabama outfield.
As for Peyton at UK, she had a .243 average, 40 RBI’s and circled the pillows 13 times last season for a Wildcats team that went 36-24 overall. In the ESPN/USA Softball preseason poll, Kentucky is ranked 16th.
In the meetings between Peyton’s Wildcats and Tow’s Crimson Tide, they split the season series going 2-2 against each other a year ago capped off with Alabama beating UK 6-3 in the SEC Tournament.
Also playing Division I softball this season is Bailey Woodward, who just graduated from North this past Spring after the Lady Maroons made their second trip to Lexington in three years. Other former North softball players that will be making their college debuts this year are Courtney Patterson at Campbellsville, Mykala Spurlin at Belmont and Jayda Perkins at Bethel.
If you know of any other former Hopkins County athletes who are currently playing collegiately, send an email to raugsdorfer@the-messenger.com or call the sports desk at 270-824-3255.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.