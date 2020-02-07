Both swim teams for Hopkins County Central and defending region champion Madisonville North Hopkins were at the Hopkins County YMCA on Thursday to prepare for the two-day long Region 1 Swim Meet in Hopkinsville. Preliminaries are scheduled for today, and the championships will be held tomorrow.
North already has a guaranteed trip to Lexington with Ryan Farmer winning the Region 1 boys diving championship on Tuesday.
Farmer scored 245 points, which will go towards boosting North’s bid at the regional swim meet this weekend. He will dive in the KHSAA State Championship, which starts on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Lancaster Aquatics Center.
With inclement weather coming to Hopkins County, there’s a question of how the teams will get to the meet and when the meets will take place.
“With the schools deciding whether or not they’re going to close tomorrow it brings up the issue of transportation,” North head coach Kent Waide said. “One way or another there will be a region meet this weekend whether they have to do prelims and championships on the same day or on separate days.”
When North does get to Hopkinsville, they will be focusing on defending their region title. Last year in Paducah, North had a combined team score of 671 points, edging out over Hopktown by 8½ points.
“Our swimmers have to put together everything that they learned over the year both in technique and in training,” Waide said. “They’re going to be up against some tough competition. There’s some good athletes all around the region, but we’re situated well in some events. Our athletes have gone against tough competition during the season so they know what they have to do and hopefully they execute it.”
North will be losing six seniors at the end of the postseason in Connor Brown, Keaton Bundren, Abbie Fair, Dustin Melton, Hannah Petitt and Sarah Wortham.
“The seniors will have a big hand in whether we can defend this region championship,” Waide said. “Their motivation will be that this region isn’t their last high school meet.”
As for Central, they are hoping for a strong showing from each individual swimmer. They will be graduating one senior in Mallory Rodgers while the rest of the team is still pretty young.
“We had a lot of returning swimmers and some new swimmers this year and it’s just great that they will get some experience swimming in the region meet,” Central head coach Kathryn Cartright said. “I’m also excited for Rodgers, I hope she will do her personal best to send her off. It’s her last hurrah and she’s excited for it.”
Central finished eighth last year out of the 10 team field in regionals.
