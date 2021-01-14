Boys Basketball
Webster County 67, Hopkins County Central 57: Central is off to an 0-2 start as they lost their home opener to the Trojans on Tuesday. Marcus Eaves led the scoring for the Storm with 25 points, while Wesley Morris had 14 points. Central will have a tough test ahead of them as they face cross-town rival Madisonville North Hopkins on Friday.
Girls Basketball
McLean County 63, Hopkins Co. Central 43: The Lady Storm fell to 1-4 on the road Tuesday. Madison Grigg led the offense for Central with 10 points, while Keli Reynolds and Emile Jones each recorded nine points. The Lady Storm will face Ohio County at home tonight.
