Hopkins County Central showed some fight in the final 10 minutes of Tuesday night’s match against Paducah Tilghman, but the Lady Storm couldn’t find the back of the net for the equalizer as they fell short of the Blue Tornado by a score of 3-2.
“There’s a lot of room for improvement,” Central head coach Ben Lutz said. “We need to play a little quicker. We weren’t necessarily the aggressors, and we were just sitting back and reacting to what they were doing. We played very well in our last game at Crittenden, and we just came out a little flat (Tuesday).”
Priya Holmes scored both Central goals for the game. Her first came in the first 10 minutes of play on a penalty kick after she got tripped up in the box to give Central an early 1-0 lead. Tilghman got the equalizer before halftime to make it a 1-1 tie at the break and got out in front in the first 15 minutes of the second half to make it 2-1 Blue Tornado.
The Paducah lead didn’t last long as Holmes fired a shot into the back of the net to tie it back up at two goal apiece.
“Priya did a great job for us scoring two goals,” Lutz said. “The shot she had on her second goal was perfectly placed. She had the keeper off her line and Priya beat her on the back post.”
Shortly after Holmes tied it up, Tilghman got back out in front with less than 20 minutes to play.
Central had a couple of chances to tie it up first on a corner with the shot hitting the crossbar and hitting just in front of the goal line, then Holmes had another penalty kick opportunity which was stopped by the Tilghman keeper.
“We needed to be more aggressive and play quicker going down the stretch,” Lutz said. “We were a goal down so you naturally want to play quicker to try and get that goal back. So maybe that’s something we’ll look to do in the future and play more attacking. We’ve got a long time to figure it out before the district tournament. Luckily, we have three days of practice to work on things before our next game.”
The Lady Storm will be back in action on Saturday hosting an 11:30 a.m. contest against Lyon County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.