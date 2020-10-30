Golfers from around the state will honor one of their own this weekend at the inaugural Cullan Brown Invitational.
First-round play will be at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah on Saturday, while second-round action will be held at Calvert City Country Club on Sunday.
Madisonville will be well represented with five locals teeing it up.
Brown — a graduate of the Lyon County — played golf for the Lyons in Eddyville before continuing his career at the University of Kentucky. Brown also made an appearance on the PGA Tour in the Barbasol Championship as an amateur in 2019.
Then he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer in his left thigh just before his sophomore year at UK, forcing him to miss the 2019-20 college golf season. Brown lost his battle on Aug. 4 at the age of 20.
Shortly after Brown’s passing, Executive Director of the Bluegrass Golf Federation Chris Redle reached out to the family to discuss a plan to honor him.
“I knew Cullan very well when he played on the Kentucky Junior PGA Tour, and I was working for them,” Redle said. “I kept in touch with him when he went to college at UK and through his cancer diagnosis. I wanted to do something to remember him and raise money for his memorial fund.”
That something ended up being the two-day tournament as well as a sportsmanship award for high school boys and girls golfers on the Bluegrass Golf Tour.
Redle said that even though the inaugural tournament is being held in the fall due to scheduling issues, he hopes to be able to move it to the summer months for the warmer weather and so points players earn during the event can be counted towards their season total.
Then came the question of where to host the tournament.
“Using Lyon County’s home course was in the discussion, but since it’s a tight golf course (Mineral Mounds State Park), it would make it difficult for our players, and it would be a tough course for them to walk,” Redle said. “Cullan had a connection with the club pro at Paxton, and he played in region tournaments there so we decided to hold the first round there and the second round at Calvert City so we’re not taking up the same course for two days.”
Included in the local players in the tournament will be Madisonville North Hopkins junior Jackson Hill. Hill was paired with Brown when he went to the KHSAA State Tournament as an eighth grader back in 2017.
“I played with Cullan in the practice round and the first round of the state tournament,” Hill said. “They were easily the two rounds I had the most fun in. Playing with a guy that’s the caliber of Cullan, you learn a lot.
“The thing about him that stuck with me is that I never saw him get mad. In golf, you’re not going to hit every shot perfectly or the way you wanted to, and I never saw him get down on himself when he would hit a bad shot.”
Aside from competing against each other in the state tournament, Hill shared the same instructor as Brown in Paducah and would sometimes catch up at tournaments Cathryn Brown — Cullen’s sister and a sophomore at Lyon County — would play in.
Just like the rest of the golf community in Kentucky and around the country, Hill was shocked at the news of Brown’s passing.
“I was eating dinner in Henderson, and I got a text from one of my buddies to check Twitter,” Hill recalled. “I knew Cullan wasn’t doing so good, but I was still hoping for a miracle for him. I checked my feed and my heart just dropped. It was mind blowing.”
Almost three months after Brown lost his battle with cancer, Hill and the rest of the field of 104 male and female golfers from high school and college hope to honor their fallen friend out on the links. Hill will be joined by Aaron Munger, Kaleb Adams, Karra Tucker and Kat Weir from Hopkins County.
“As much as I would love to win the tournament for Cullan, the main goal is to go out and have fun out on the golf course for him,” Hill said.
With the overall goal of the tournament is to raise money for Brown’s memorial fund, Redle kept in mind that golf is a game that is enjoyable and added a few extras to amplify the fun.
“We’re having a Halloween costume contest for players, spectators, media and anyone else involved with the tournament on Saturday,” Redle said. “On Sunday, we’re having a team spirit day so players can wear their favorite sports team or college. I’d imagine we’ll have quite a few people in UK blue and white or Lyon County purple and gold for Cullan, and I’m sure he would love it.”
Players will tee off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at Paxton Park Golf Club.
