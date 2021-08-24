It was a good weekend for both golf teams from Madisonville North Hopkins as the girls captured the Bluegrass Invitational at Heritage Hills, while the guys placed second at the Hopkins County Central Storm Invitational at Madisonville Country Club.
In Sheperdsville, the Lady Maroons took first with a team score of 311 to cruise to an 18 stroke victory over second place North Harden. The team was led by Kaitlyn Zieba’s 69, which was good enough for second place overall behind a 66 shot by Bullett East’s Maci Brown.
Karra Tucker shot 78, Kat Weir carded a 79 and Stell Knight rounded out the team total with an 88. Sydney Browning signed her card with a 92 in the fifth spot.
In Madisonville, Jackson Hill earned the individual victory shooting a two-under 69, which was one stroke better than Marshall County’s Trey Wall.
As a team, the Maroons finished second behind Marshall County’s 291 with a team score of 304. Ben Dickerson and J.T. Witherspoon stayed in the 70’s with a 77 and 78 respectively while Andrew Davis was the last counted score with an 80. Fifth man Paul Harris shot an 82.
For the Class 2A schools playing at the Storm Invitational, individuals scores were counted for the inaugural Class 2A Sectional.
Central came in fourth on the 2A leaderboard with a team score of 394 as Ryan Crook led the team with a 79. Dreaw Lewis followed an 85, while Logan Lockhart shot 105 and Sylas Duncan carded a 125 to complete the team score. Fifth man Jagger Byrun shot 131 for the day.
Trigg County ended up winning the Class 2A Tournament and finished third overall with a score of 314.
In the girls 2A Sectional in Providence, Central’s McKenzie Lynch moved on to the state tournament in Owensboro as she tied for third with a 109. She was 15 strokes behind the winner from Calloway County, Javen Campbell.
