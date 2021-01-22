It was a successful homecoming for former Dawson Springs standout and current Hopkins Central head coach Phillip Cotton as his Lady Storm were able to come away with a 66-27 win on Thursday.
“It felt good to be back at Dawson,” Cotton said. “I told my coaches beforehand that I’ve spent a lot of time in this gym. Brings back memories, and it’s always good to come home.”
The road victory is the first for Central since the season opener at UHA, giving them a 2-4 record for the season while Dawson (0-4) is still searching for their first win.
“We hadn’t played in a week so we were a little rusty,” Cotton said. “Of course, Dawson is still adjusting to not having Brooklyn (Clark). I’m really good friends with coach (Amanda) Scott and she does a good job with those girls. They lost one of the best players in the region in my opinion. They’ll get better. But it felt good to get a win, we really needed one.”
Briana Fritz led the Lady Storm offense with 21 points.
“Briana has really been working hard,” Cotton said. “She’s been working on her midrange and driving to the hole more. I feel like tonight she didn’t set up for the 3-point shot and she drove it more, and I’m proud of how she played tonight.”
Both teams struggled offensively on the night.
“It really comes down to the execution of the offense,” Scott said. “When to shoot, when not to shoot, when to attack. We’re young, and I have inexperienced guards, and they haven’t figured it out yet. But once we play some more games and they figure it out, then we’ll knock down some more shots.”
Central started out the game by pitching a shutout for the majority of the first eight minutes as they led 20-0 with 2:32 to go in the first quarter. Dawson was eventually able to put a few points on the board as the Lady Storm led 22-7 going into the second quarter.
Central (2-4) kept up the strong attack in the second as they went into halftime with a 38-13 lead.
After Central extended their lead in the third quarter to 50-22, things started to get a little physical in the fourth. In the late stages of the ballgame, Central’s Madison Grigg hit the floor hard and got the wind knocked out of her. The officials were hearing it from both Cotton and Scott for no foul being called on the play.
“I thought it could’ve been a little tighter just out of player safety,” Scott said. “The last thing I want is for a player to get hurt, and I think it could’ve been more controlled.”
Cotton agreed.
“I felt like it got a little out of hand,” Cotton said. “(The officials) could’ve cleaned it up a little bit towards the end.”
Shortly after Grigg went down, Cotton called a 30-second timeout with less than a minute to go in the game and Grigg was having a hard time catching her breath on the bench. Grigg said she was alright after the game.
Central will have games going into the weekend as they will have a 6 p.m. contest tonight at Ohio County tonight and a 4:30 p.m. tilt against Madisonville North Hopkins on Saturday in Mortons Gap.
Meanwhile for Dawson Springs, they’ll hope to close out the week with a win on Saturday when they host Fulton City at 1 p.m.
Hopkins County Central (2-4)22 16 12 16 — 66
Fritz 21; Jones 14; Gigg 13; Sutton 12; Keri Reynolds 2; Keli Reynolds 2; Caldwell 2
Dawson Springs (0-4)7 6 9 5 — 27
Ward 16; Harper 5; Drennan 2; Putmer 2; Oldham 2
