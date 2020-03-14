Sports on TV
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, March 14
CYCLING
UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 6, 97 miles, Sorgues — Apt, France (taped)- NBCSN 1 a.m.
UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice — Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped)- NBCSN 1 a.m. (Sunday)
RUGBY
Six Nations: Wales vs. Scotland, Round 5, Cardiff, Wales (taped)- NBC 11 a.m.
Sunday, March 15
BOWLING
PBA: The WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, Las Vegas- FS1 12:30 p.m.
CYCLING
UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice — Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped)- NBCSN 1 a.m.
UCI: The Paris-Nice, Final Stage, 70 miles, Nice, France (taped)- NBCSN 1 a.m. (Monday)
GYMNASTICS
FIG World Cup: Apparatus Finals, Baku, Azerbaijan (taped)- NBCSN 10 p.m.
RODEO
PBR: The Gwinnett Invitational, Duluth, Ga. (taped)- CBSSN 5 p.m.
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup: Men’s Slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (taped)- NBCSN 12 a.m. (Monday)
Monday, March 16
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Bundelsiga: Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen- FS2 2:20 p.m.
Premier League: Everton at Liverpool- 2:55 p.m.
