Madisonville North Hopkins basketball fans will get to see one of their favorite sons play a little closer to home as it was announced on Monday that 2020 Maroon graduate K’suan Casey will be transferring to University of Southern Indiana in Evansville.
Casey entered his college career at the University of Tennessee-Martin, who are facing some hardships as a program with the passing of their head coach, Anthony Stewart, in November. The team has only played one game this season.
Casey did not play in that game.
“I just felt like USI was a better opportunity for me,” Casey said. “Nothing against the program and the coaches at UT-Martin, I felt that I would have a better chance at achieving my goals at USI.”
Even though he’ll be transferring from an NCAA Division I school to a Division II program, Casey says he knows what it takes to make it at the college level.
“I worked really hard at UT-Martin to get ready for college basketball,” Casey said. “It was difficult. I changed my diet, and I had to sacrifice a lot to get my body where it is now. USI can beat Division I schools, we might even get into D-I at some point, but we compete at a high level and my future is bright there.”
USI was initially interested in Casey when he was on a dominant Madisonville North Hopkins squad that won 2nd Region titles in 2019 and 2020. What really got his attention was the energy the team had.
“They have a really good brotherhood at USI,” Casey said. “I’ve been to a few of their practices and they have a lot of energy in there. Guys are clapping their hands, hyping each other up. I love that type of energy in practice.”
Normally when an NCAA athlete transfers, they have to redshirt the year they switch programs and get one additional year of eligibility. Casey said USI is trying to clear the path for the 6’9” center to join the team as soon as possible.
“If I have to redshirt this year, it is what it is,” Casey said. “Otherwise, I’ll be ready to go when they say I can join the team.”
Ultimately, Casey would like to continue playing basketball professionally after he moves on from college. USI has produced a couple of players who went pro, including current head coach Stan Gouard.
“Coach Gouard told me that if I keep working hard, I can achieve my goals,” Casey said. “I’d rather get paid doing something that I love than sitting in an office all day.”
Since USI is about an hour drive away, Casey said it will be easier to keep up with what’s going on back home with the Maroons as they get ready to start their basketball season.
“I’ve been to a couple of North’s practices, and they have a great coach in (Jon) Newton,” Casey said. “I know a few of the guys miss coach (Matt) Beshear, but I hope thy appreciate what a great coaching staff they have now. I really like how Newton really goes all out in their practices, so they should be good this year.”
