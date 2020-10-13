Hopkins County Central (4-6-1) kept their season alive on their home pitch on Monday with a 3-0 win over Caldwell County in the first round of the 7th District Tournament.
The Storm will face Madisonville North Hopkins for the district championship in Mortons Gap on Wednesday. The district final marks the third straight appearance in the championship round for Central.
Halfway through the first half, the Storm struck first when Julio Rivera-Mena found the back of the net in a scrum for the ball in the box.
“I knew it was going to be a close game,” Central head coach Ben Lutz said. “We were up 1-0 at halftime. We crossed it in, there was a scrum in the box and Julio knocked it in for us.”
In the 13th minute of the second half, Gavin Lear had a great chance to score, but he was tripped up by a Caldwell defender who was also going down to the ground. Central fans wanted a penalty kick awarded to their team since the play happened in the box and Lear had a chance to get it on net, but instead the officials awarded a free kick to the Tigers.
With three minutes to go in the match, Central was awarded an unusual goal as the Caldwell keeper dove for the ball, but landed on it awkwardly on the goal line as he had to catch his breath while the officials discussed whether or not the ball crossed the line. Ultimately, they ruled it an own-goal and Central went up 2-0.
With less than two minutes to play, the Tigers sealed their own fate with another own goal that deflected off of one of their defenders in front of the net, giving Central a 3-0 lead and the win. Central keeper Trevor Weldon picked up his third shutout of the season.
“It’s always a tough game whenever us and Caldwell get together,” Lutz said. “It’s usually one or two goals that separate us. But they’re a good program, you can see that they’re improving and they’re not graduating anybody this year so they’ll be back and ready for us next year. But we’re going to celebrate what we’ve got now and advance into the postseason.”
With the win in the first round of the tournament, not only did Central advance to the district final, they also secured a spot in the 2nd Region Tournament to be played at Madisonville North Hopkins next week.
“We’re always excited about region,” Lutz said. “We always pride ourselves on making it to the region tournament. That’s a goal that we always try to achieve. It feels good — that no matter what happens on Wednesday — we’re moving on. It’s an extra week of practice, which is a good thing with everything going on with COVID. It gives the guys that social aspect and they can be together.”
But first, Central will have to face the defending region champion Maroons on Wednesday night.
“When we played them last time, we lost 3-0,” Lutz said. “Our goal is to come in and give a good effort. It’s at our home field so that’s what we’re used to. The moral of our story is that we need to put goals in the back of the net or else we won’t be able to beat anybody. North plays really fast and they pressure really well so we’ll need to work on possessing the ball and things like that.”
Kickoff for Wednesday’s district championship match will be at 6 p.m.
