For the second straight year, Madisonville North Hopkins will be in the 2nd Region title game as they shutout Hopkinsville 4-0 on Wednesday.
North didn’t waste any time as Lillie Carman scored twice in the first 10 minutes. In the 35th minute, Camryn LaGrange found the back of the net to give North a 3-0 lead going into halftime.
“I think we played better in the first half,” North head coach John Tichenor said. “After we scored the third goal we kind of stepped off the gas but we got enough for the win.”
With 23 minutes to play in the match, Kennedy Justice put the match on ice with a goal. From there, the Lady Maroons were able to defend in order to punch their ticket to the region final.
North will face a familiar opponent tonight as Henderson County will try to exact some revenge.
North won the region title a year ago over the Lady Colonels on penalty kicks.
“We know Henderson has some good players,” Tichenor said. “We have to be on top of our game against them in order to have a chance to beat them.”
Kickoff will be 6 p.m. at North.
