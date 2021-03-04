Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Today

Boys Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Dawson Springs- 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs at Community Christian (Paducah)- 6 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Lyon County- 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball

Hopkins County Central vs. Muhlenberg County- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Grayson County- 7:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Trigg County- 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Dawson Springs at McLean County- 4:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Lyon County- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. Ballard Memorial- 12 p.m.

Monday

Boys Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Todd County Central- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Todd County Central- 5:30 p.m.

Dawson Springs vs. Lyon County- 6 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Christian County- 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs at Ballard Memorial- 6:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Marshall County- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. Livingston Central- 6 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Hopkinsville- 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkins County Central- 5:30 p.m.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.