The Madisonville North Hopkins swim team hosted their home opener over the weekend and dropped a 175-174 setback to the visitors from Meade County in overall team scoring.
The Lady Maroons came out on top, 100-78. The Maroons fell short, 94-71.
“Meade County is a good team that competes at the state championship every year like we do,” North head coach Kent Waide said. “Our team was evenly matched which made for an exciting meet.”
North’s Colton Bunch picked up three wins in the boys 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 29.80, 200-yard individual medley at 2:17.70 and 100-yard breaststroke at 1:06.03.
For the girls, Addison Tate, Kylie Crook and Bella Clemens finished in the top three of the 50-yard freestyle with Tate touching the wall at 32.31 seconds followed by Crook and Clemens. Adison Melton also won the girls 100-yard free with a time of 1:07.08.
The girls and boys each picked up wins in the 200-yard free relay with the Lady Maroons finishing just under two minutes at 1:59.49 while the guys had a time of 2:07.95.
“It was a good meet for our athletes,” Waide said. “We are still seeing a lot of personal best times and the energy level continues to grow.”
North was originally scheduled to host Owensboro today, but since Owensboro is in quarantine, the next time North will get in the pool for a meet will be 6 p.m. on Monday at Ohio County.
