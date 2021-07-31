One of the greatest events our local high schools have in their athletic departments is when they have Hall of Fame ceremonies to recognize the accomplishments of great athletes, coaches, teams, and boosters.
Unfortunately we all have a bias of remembering basketball players since Kentucky is known for being a basketball state. We often have seen basketball players but many sports fans truly have not seen players in the so-called “non-team” sports such as archery, golf or tennis.
When it comes to Hall of Fame selection, you usually hear that someone from a basketball team needs to be in there that is not in the school’s Hall of Fame. This is often a valid criticism but they fail to point out that the Hall of Fame Selection Committees have to include persons from other sports.
This year’s Hopkins County Central Athletic Hall of Fame will be breaking some glass barriers as they will be recognizing a softball player and a cross country runner but will also be bringing in an archer and a dance team member- which is historical.
So who are these Hall of Fame members coming in with the 2011 softball Lady Storm softball team and Coach Bobby Fox?
JERICHO VANNOY
When the archery complex was opened in Hopkins County off of Grapevine Road, it was long overdue recognition of the sport that has been crucial to many people in our area — archery.
Archery has become a major tourist draw and in fact the Hopkins County Tourist Commission has often ranked our archery complex as our single biggest tourist attraction in Hopkins County. The facility brings in teams that eat in our restaurants and spend nights in our hotels.
If there is one person who exemplifies archery in Hopkins County, it is Jericho Vannoy. He graduated from Hopkins Central in 2013 and was the Central Athlete of the Year.
His credentials in archery are impeccable as he has scored a perfect score of 300 several times in high school. He was the 2013 State of Kentucky KHSAA archery champion.
If winning the state championship wasn’t enough, Vannoy went on to win a national championship. It was not a fluke where he defeated just a few individuals.
In 2013 at the National Championship meet, he shot a near perfect score of 298 and finished first out of 5,379 participants.
After his competitive days were over, he did not give up on the sport. He later became Assistant Coach at Hopkins Central under head coach Dave Starks. He went on to coach many other archers including state and national champion, T. Sanchez.
KELLY FREEMAN
Kelly Freeman’s induction into the Hall of Fame is a recognition that indeed dancing is a sport. The KHSAA officially classifies dance as an “activity” but it is an activity/sport being regulated by state officials.
Freeman’s credentials for the Hall of Fame include the fact that she was a member and captain of the very first High Voltage dance team in 1997 and 1998 at Hopkins Central. She performed and set the standard for coach Vicky Fox for future High Voltage teams to follow.
After her high school days she went on to be a Division I dancer as she danced at Western Kentucky University. The Hilltoppers finished in the top ten in the nation all three years that Freeman was on the team.
Freeman is one of those rare athletes who was not finished with the sport when her college career came to a close. She moved to Owensboro and was the Head Coach of the Kentucky Wesleyan College dance team from 2004 to 2007.
After a short break she went on to be the head coach at Apollo High School. She coached there from 2006 to 2019 and the Eagles won a State championship in Small Varsity Pom during her tenure.
Today Freeman is a registered nurse, mother and a wife.
SAMANTHA MORGAN
The final member of this year’s Hall of Fame class is one of those great dual athletes. I have said many times you can judge the greatness of an athlete by the fact that they letter successfully in more than just one sport in high school.
Morgan was a seven time All-Cross Country runner from her sixth grade year to her 12th grade year. She finished in the top 10 in the All-County race all seven times she entered.
She is the only runner to ever achieve this feat and she was a 2003, 2006 and 2007 member of the All-County championship team.
She went on to qualify for the State meet in 2003 and 2005. She also helped the state team qualify in those years. She finished third in the Region in 2005.
She was also a distinguished softball player in addition to her cross country skills. She was a member of the 2004 KHSAA State Tournament team and the 2005, 2006 and 2007 2nd Regional runner-up teams.
She finished her career with 134 hits, a career batting average of .310 and had 31 career stolen bases.
If you want to help pay tribute to these other Hall of Famers, the ceremony will be Friday, August 27, 2021 as part of the half-time activities of the Union County v. Hopkins Central football game.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.