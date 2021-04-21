Dawson Springs baseball found the win column early in the season, while the Lady Panthers softball team continued to struggle this past week.
Baseball
Todd County Central 14, Dawson Springs 0 (5 innings): The Panthers were one-hit in Todd County on Friday. Dawson’s lone hit was recorded by Landon Smiley.
Christopher Jones was on the rubber as he threw four innings, giving up 14 runs on 15 hits, walking eight and striking out three.
Webster County 15, Dawson Springs 0 (3 innings): Dawson had a tough test in Dixon on Monday and they were no-hit by the Trojans in only three innings.
Smiley started on the mound, giving up 11 runs on 14 hits over two innings of work. Charles Davis came in relief in the third.
Dawson Springs 7, Caldwell County 6: It came down to the wire in Dawson on Tuesday, but the Panthers walked it off in the bottom of the seventh following an error by the Tiger’s shortstop.
Smiley hit a grounder with the bases loaded that was bobbled, allowing two runs to score and the Panthers took the win.
Dylan Dawson threw a complete game giving up six runs — two earned — on six hits, while picking up 12 strikeouts.
Softball
McLean County 22, Dawson Springs 1 (4 innings): Madelyn Huddleston recorded the only hit for the Lady Panthers on Thursday in McLean.
Trinity Randolph pitched three innings giving up 20 earned runs on 13 hits.
Webster County 17, Dawson Springs 2 (3 innings): Drennan went 2-for-2 with an RBI at the plate in Dixon on Friday.
In the circle, Randolph gave up 17 runs — 16 earned — on 17 hits in the loss.
Caldwell County 21, Dawson Springs 0 (3 innings): Gracelyn Haynes recorded the only hit for Dawson in the shutout at home on Tuesday.
Randolph was once again on the rubber and she gave up 21 runs on 16 hits including a home run.
