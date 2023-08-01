The 40th Annual Dust Bowl will take place at Dr. Festus Claybon Park in Madisonville this weekend, running Friday thru Sunday, with events, games, food trucks and more, not just for those who are playing in the games but for those coming to watch and partake in the activities.
Dating back to the 1980s, the Dust Bowl has long been a source of competitive and fun basketball action for the community, but in 2009 the annual tournament took on a bigger role. That year Light of Chance took over the event and began using it as a platform to unite and restore the family unit and community, while bringing awareness to health issues such as blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol.
“During the event, we assist with school supplies, providing back-to-school haircuts and hair-dos, health screenings and other services for the public to partake in,” Eric Logan, Executive Director and Founder said.
According to Logan, over the course of the weekend, Dust Bowl will draw roughly 5,000 people from all over the Tri-State region, with 15-16 teams lacing up to ball on the court. It has grown to thousands of people and Logan says that Madisonville has the largest Dust Bowl in the entire state.
Participants can expect a fun, family-oriented atmosphere with good food, great vendors, and good old-fashioned ball.
“We wanted to make it more community based,” Logan said. “It draws so many people, so we wanted to enhance the event to more than just basketball, it’s kinda lot a big family reunion, like a homecoming. We’ve created the culture of a family reunion, it’s really light-hearted, a lot of fun, no drama. People have respect for the event and know how to act. It’s competitive basketball at high level. We got D1 to professional players who compete.”
Logan says there is still room if anyone wants to put a team together to come out and play. The cost is $225 per team, with up to 12 players per team.
Friday, depending on how many teams show, the plan is to start around 7p.m. and play through 10 p.m. Saturday’s games will start at 10 a.m. and play through 10 p.m. Sunday’s games start at 2 p.m. and the championship game is slated for 8p.m., with the trophy ceremony to follow.
“For me personally, it’s generations of people who have grown up on this event and they look forward to it,” Logan said. “It’s about preserving the tradition. Some Dust Bowls have moved inside which changes the feel, it’s true to the essence of what the dust bowls about. It’s about keeping the tradition and the legacy of it going. It doesn’t raise hardly any money, but the proceeds raised do go to the Youth Arts Program, which includes music, dance, visual arts, yoga arts and creative writing.”
Light of Chance, located in downtown Madisonville, seeks to serve the youth and the community through innovative arts and wellness programs. For more information on the event, Light of Chance, or to register a team, please reach out to Eric Logan directly, 270-339-0717.
