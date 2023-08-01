The 40th Annual Dust Bowl will take place at Dr. Festus Claybon Park in Madisonville this weekend, running Friday thru Sunday, with events, games, food trucks and more, not just for those who are playing in the games but for those coming to watch and partake in the activities.

Dating back to the 1980s, the Dust Bowl has long been a source of competitive and fun basketball action for the community, but in 2009 the annual tournament took on a bigger role. That year Light of Chance took over the event and began using it as a platform to unite and restore the family unit and community, while bringing awareness to health issues such as blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.