The University of Kentucky goes on a big-time road trip Saturday that could have a major impact on UK’s March.
The No. 15 Wildcats head to No. 18 Texas Tech for a matchup that is made for broadcast as the Big 12/SEC Challenge in Lubbock, Texas.
For either team this would be a quality win, but Kentucky is looking to sharpen its NCAA resume for better seeding in the NCAA Tournament. UK coach John Calipari was asked if seeding will matter as much this season, considering how losses have been all over college basketball, from the top level on down.
“When you have 40 teams and they’re all within six points of each other—OK, maybe your first game if you’re one, two, three seed. But after that everybody is four, six points from each other,” Calipari said Friday.
Texas Tech is reportedly celebrating with free beer and food for several hours before the 5 p.m. CT tipoff.
“Now it’s beer day,” UK coach John Calipari said Friday in Lexington. “I have not heard of that before.”
Calipari was quick to sing the praises of Tech, especially facing it in Lubbock.
“They’ll do stuff that not many teams do,” Calipari said of Tech’s defense. “Whether it be in the post, they’ll switch one through four. They turn down all pick-and-rolls, and if you go that way they’ll collapse. They force you baseline. So, if you catch it on the wing, they’re making you drive baseline and then they collapse and take away — it’s what they do. They play on-ball defense fairly good so you can try to get by them but they’re handsy.
“Offensively, they’re in the top five or so in assisted baskets, which means they’re a good team. They find each other.”
Jahmi’us Ramsey is a 6-foot-4 freshman forward who leads Tech with 15.5 points a game. Davide Moretti is one of the best free-throw shooters in the country at 91.5% for seventh nationally, while scoring 13 points a game.
Tech has won 54 straight non-conference home games.
Kentucky will have to see how well it holds up in what should be the most difficult place to play yet for the Wildcats.
They will go into this game with a shortened bench because of Kahlil Whitney’s decision Friday to leave the Kentucky program. Whitney had been getting fewer minutes at a time when fellow freshman forward Keion Brooks had gotten more productive the last couple of games.
Brooks’ recent emergence could mean less minutes also for Nate Sestina, who Calipari has said needs to get going again as an inside threat.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.