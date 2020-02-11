Madisonville North Hopkins’ Blake Moody officially signed with Murray State University on Monday afternoon where he will continue his academic and football career.
Moody will be on the offensive line for the Racers this fall.
“I definitely didn’t see myself playing Division I football when I was a freshman,” Moody said. “Through all the help of the coaches and by God, my talent really shaped into what it takes to be a Division I football player.”
In his four years with North, Moody played on both sides of the ball on the o-line and as a defensive end. North head coach Jay Burgett described Moody as the “Ironman” of the team for his ability to play on both offense and defense, while not sustaining any major injuries during his high school playing days.
Offensive line coach Chris Price recalled a season where Moody played through a shoulder injury and the coach didn’t know about it until after the season was over.
This past season, Moody was part of a dynamic North offense as he blocked for one of the best running backs in the state in Jeriah Hightower, and he gave quarterback Hayden Reynolds enough time to look down the field for one of his receivers.
On the other side of the ball, Moody had the second-most tackles on the team with 100 and had two fumble recoveries.
With the help of Moody, the Maroons made a deep run in the postseason, ultimately ending in the semi-state round at Johnson Central.
“Sadly, we won’t have the entire team we had this year over at Murray with me,” Moody said. “It would be amazing to have all 11 of us on the field again.”
As far as academics, Moody will be studying pre-med.
MSU’s football season will begin Sept. 5 at Georgia State.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.