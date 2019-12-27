It's hard to remember now in the rush of the last couple of seasons for University of Kentucky football, but the 2010s began with Joker Phillips as head coach.
Rich Brooks retired following the 2009 season, handing the reins to the former Wildcat player and longtime assistant coach.
Sparked by All-America receiver Randall Cobb, Phillips became the first head coach in UK history to take the Wildcats to a bowl game in his first season, completing a school-record streak of five-straight postseason appearances.
Things changed so much for Phillips over the next few seasons that he was gone after a 2-10 season in 2012.
Before the 2013 season, Phillips had been replaced by Mark Stoops. It took a while for Stoops to get players in the program, get bigger and stronger, tougher in the trenches and have consistency on both sides of the football.
Stoops opened 2-10 in his first season followed that by a pair of 5-7 seasons before breaking through with a 7-6 year in 2016.
UK played in the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida to finish the 2016 season. UK had another 7-6 year in 2017 season, but the Wildcats still played in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.
That was the third of four straight bowl appearances to end the 2010s -- highlighted by a 2018 10-win season with a Citrus Bowl win over traditional power Penn State. UK has also had four All-Americans in the past two years.
Since 2020 is right around the corner, it's a good time to look back at the 10 most memorable moments -- the good ones and not so good -- for the Wildcats.
1. Kentucky 10-3Citrus Bowl season
Stoops' building job to that moment culminated in 2018 with a 10-3 record, UK's best season in 41 years and only the third 10-win season in school history. UK's 5-3 SEC record also was the team's first winning league mark since 1977.
The Wildcats got a lot done over the course of those 13 games. UK ended a 31-game losing streak against Florida with a 27-16 win in The Swamp. A 56-10 UK win at Louisville was the largest margin of victory in the Governor's Cup series.
The season was topped by a tightly-contested 27-24 win over No. 12 Penn State in the VRBO Citrus Bowl.
Winning 10 games, beating Penn State on New Year's Day, and finishing in the Top 20 was no small deal for UK.
"It was extremely important to this team, to all of us, to come home with some hardware, to come home with a trophy," Stoops said.
2. Hiring of Stoopsas head coach
Stoops arrived in Lexington in 2013 and there was significant work to be done just to get UK's roster back in some kind of functional order.
It would take several seasons of sometimes steady, sometimes slow, climbing before UK seemed to be on solid ground both on offense and defense.
Recruiting had to be improved, and assistant coach Vince Marrow has had a lot to do with that. That talent had to be refined, and players had to build themselves up in weight room. Kentucky had to do more than talk about being tougher, more physical, as Stoops emphasized over and over while the program was looking for consistency. UK had to change and become more of a hard-nosed football team that could run the ball with authority, and stop other teams with a tough defense.
All of those things came together in 2018, and helped set a standard that the 2019 team tried to keep going.
3. Josh Allen transformsinto National DefensivePlayer of Year
Allen became one of the major success
See UK/Page B2
stories for Stoops and his staff. Allen was barely noticed as a prospect coming out of high school in New Jersey. He came to Kentucky as a 210-pound kid, but he worked himself in to a 260-pound multidimensional player who was unblockable and athletic enough to also be good in pass coverage.
In a brilliant senior season, after he chose to not be an NFL Draft early entry, Allen gained UK's season and career sack records, was a consensus All-American and won the Nagurski Award as the best defensive player in college football.
"If you're projected to be one of the top players coming back, I advise to come back because you could have a season like I did, become the national defensive player of the year, projected top five pick, win bowl games. I have no better feeling than right now," Allen said after the Citrus Bowl.
4. Benny Snell rushing records
Snell was an iron man running the football, topping 1,000 yards rushing in each of three straight seasons for the Wildcats. Snell broke UK career records with 3,873 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns. He was a second-team All-American.
The 5-foot-11, 233-pound powerhouse got the tough yards working behind a strong and skilled offensive line that ran over most of the defensive fronts it faced.
He set the school rushing record in the Citrus Bowl on a 12-yard touchdown sprint in the third quarter.
"It was the best feeling ever when I crossed the (goal line)," said Snell, who finished with 144 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.
5. Beating Florida in The Swamp
So much frustration had come from the near-misses and blowouts in this series that there was a serious belief that UK may never beat Florida on the football field.
A lot of that angst was relieved on an early September Saturday in Gainesville with UK ending a 31-year losing streak against Florida, 27-16.
The win was Kentucky's first over Florida since 1986, and the Cats' first win in Gainesville since 1979.
6. Statue unveiled honoring four UK players who broke SEC color barrier
The statue honoring the four UK players who broke the color barrier in Southeastern Conference football -- Nate Northington, Greg Page, Wilbur Hackett and Houston Hogg -- was unveiled on Sept. 22, 2016.
Hogg and his family have been longtime residents of Owensboro. Hogg went to Daviess County High School for his senior year.
The statue commemorates the playing careers and lives of the first four African-American football players in SEC history. It is located on a pedestal in the plaza between the Joe Craft Football Training Facility and Kroger Field.
7. Dropping Tennessee in 2017 at Kroger Field
Definitely the highlight of the 2017 season, UK got a rare win over the Vols, 29-26. It was just the second victory for the Wildcats in the rivalry in more than 30 years.
Quarterback Stephen Johnson scrambled 11 yards for a touchdown with 33 seconds left in the game, lifting Kentucky to a 29-26 win over Tennessee on Saturday night at Kroger Field.
Johnson had been injured and forced to go to the locker room for an extended period in the third quarter, but then led the Cats on what would be a game-winning drive.
On the game-winning score, Johnson leaped, got hit, helicopter spun in the air, risking further injury to a shoulder that was in a sling postgame.
8. Lynn Bowden takes over at QB in 2019
Terry Wilson was going to have a big season at quarterback for UK. Lynn Bowden was going to build on accomplishments as a wide receiver and overall playmaker in his junior season with the Wildcats.
Instead, Wilson was injured and knocked out for the season after two games. Backup Sawyer Smith also was hurt after a couple of games.
UK revamped its offense while trying to work through a 3-game losing streak, and Bowden ended up at the controls for the Wildcats the rest of the season.
Bowden accounted for three touchdowns in his first start at quarterback to rally Kentucky past Arkansas 24-20 and end a three-game losing streak.
The Wildcats' top receiver took first-team snaps during the bye while Smith recovered and was announced as the starter before the game.
All Bowden did the rest of the way was set UK records for career and single-season rushing yards by a quarterback, break the Southeastern Conference's single-game rushing mark by a quarterback, and turn in the second-highest single-game rushing total in UK history. The Wildcats won five of his seven starts at quarterback while advancing to a fourth-straight bowl game.
"What he's done for this team this season is nothing short of amazing," Stoops said.
9. Phillips ends two losing streaks
A major highlight of Phillips' term was ending the 26-year losing streak against Tennessee with a 10-7 win over the Volunteers in 2011. UK also beat Steve Spurrier for the first time in 18 tries, 31-28, when Spurrier was at South Carolina in 2010.
10. Renovation of Commonwealth Stadium; renaming to Kroger Field
The 2015 re-imagination of Commonwealth Stadium was a renovation that cost $126 million. It helped make the place more fan-friendly with wider concourses, more restrooms and concessions areas, bench back seats throughout most of the stadium and new premium spaces and suites.
The venue was renamed Kroger Field in 2017.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.