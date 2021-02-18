As Old Man Winter continues to hang around the area, the list of canceled games continues to grow.
Dawson Springs canceled both of their games today with the boys scheduled to travel to Madisonville North Hopkins, while the girls were supposed to host Union County.
The girls game between Hopkins County Central and Madisonville scheduled for Friday has been postponed to Monday, March 1. The Lady Maroons were supposed to play Henderson County, while the Lady Storm played Union on March 1, but those games have been canceled.
As of Wednesday, the Marshall County Hoopfest has not been canceled with the Lady Storm slated to play Graves County today and the North boys are supposed to play Murray on Saturday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.