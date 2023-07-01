The Madisonville Miners will take on the Muhlenberg County Stallions, Tuesday, July 4, from Elmer Kelley Stadium starting at 5:30 p.m. The game has been pushed up an hour earlier as there will be a free fireworks show immediately after for all those in attendance.
Sponsored by the Madisonville Rotary Club, the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club, and the Madisonville Lion’s Club, all groups are hoping for a large turnout, as admission is free for all ages.
