Every grandparent loves to spend time with their grandkids, especially at this time of the year. This holiday season, longtime KHSAA basketball official Donnie Mills has found a unique way to get in some quality time with the oldest of his 11 grandchildren, doing what he does every day during the winter, putting on a stripped shirt and chasing basketball players up and down the court.
“I’ve been reffing for years,” Mills said. “They are struggling to find officials this year for varsity, so I’ve been going our reffing some middle school games to help out. She’s a much better ref than I am, so I said ‘come on!’ ”
Like any other dutiful granddaughter, Western Kentucky University freshman Camryn LaGrange grabbed a stripped shirt and her whistle then hit the road.
“He called, so here I am,” she said.
The two have spent the last two weeks officiating middle school basketball games around the area, with possibly a few more on their radar before the season wraps up. Its a chance for them not only to spend some quality time together, but to do so while enjoying a game they both love.
“Getting back down here to my old school with some girls I helped train and I’ve seen grow up, its cool getting to see them out here on the court where I used to play,” LaGrange said. “Its almost reminiscing for me.
“Its really a short term thing right now, while I’m in college,” she continued. “Long term, maybe after I get out of college I might ref some games in Bowling Green at Western. Maybe getting into more coaching and training positions.”
But there is still a lot of soccer to be played before then.
As a sophomore at Madisonville-North Hopkins, LaGrange scored 59 goals on the soccer field and averaged 16.2 points per game on the hardwood. Everyone was expecting a truly spectacular year from her as a junior, but things went sideways. In just the second soccer game of the season, she tore her ACL, going on to miss the rest of the soccer season and the entirety of the basketball season to rehab.
She returned a year later, fully recovered and ready to make up for lost time. LaGrange finished the soccer season seventh in the state in scoring with 47 goals and she was tied for first in assists with 32. On the hardwood she average 15.8 points per game as a senior.
During her senior year, LaGrange signed to play soccer at WKU, but that also didn’t go as planned. Late in the Lady Maroons basketball season, she tore the meniscus in her other knee, eventually having to have surgery following graduation, forcing her to redshirt her freshman year as a Hilltopper.
But don’t let her appearance on the basketball court fool you, for the near future at least, her plans are still to be on the soccer field.
“I should be ready to play in the spring,” she said. “Surrounded by what I have at Western, I couldn’t be in a better environment.”
