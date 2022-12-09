20221208_173744.jpg

Camryn LaGrange and her grandfather, Donnie Mills, discuss officiating strategy prior to a middle school basketball game between James Madison and Browning Springs on Thursday night.

 Matt Hughes

Every grandparent loves to spend time with their grandkids, especially at this time of the year. This holiday season, longtime KHSAA basketball official Donnie Mills has found a unique way to get in some quality time with the oldest of his 11 grandchildren, doing what he does every day during the winter, putting on a stripped shirt and chasing basketball players up and down the court.

“I’ve been reffing for years,” Mills said. “They are struggling to find officials this year for varsity, so I’ve been going our reffing some middle school games to help out. She’s a much better ref than I am, so I said ‘come on!’ ”

