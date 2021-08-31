A native son of Madisonville, Chuck Melton is now a two-time Paralympic Silver Medalist with the United States wheelchair rugby team following the Americans’ 54-49 loss to Great Britain in the gold medal match on Sunday in Tokyo.
The United States were undefeated in the Paralympics going into the game, previously defeating the British 50-48 on Friday in which Melton scored a try.
This was the second straight Paralympic Games where the United States came up short of the gold medal in wheelchair rugby as they also came home with silver in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.