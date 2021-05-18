Hopkins County Central honored four seniors prior to the first pitch on Monday evening, but one of them had a moment all her own as Emmaleigh Crook hit a two-run bases loaded single in the home-half of the seventh to win the game over University Heights, 12-11.
“It felt amazing to hit a walk-off on senior night,” Crook said. “That was the best feeling ever.”
UHA built a 12-5 lead before senior Baylen Young got things started by reaching on an error to leadoff the inning.
From there, five straight Lady Storm batters were walked, which brought up Ally McCord as the winning run. She got on after getting hit by a pitch and Keira Bryan walked behind her — putting McCord into scoring position for Crook.
“It was an outside pitch, and that’s what I was looking for,” Crook said. “I was looking for a hit all night because I was hitting it right to them. I got one in the gap, and when I saw Ally was rounding third, I was jumping up and down.”
Central scored all seven of their runs in the seventh inning with no outs.
“We said to get the bats going when we got in the dugout in the middle of the seventh,” said assistant coach and Crook’s mother, Erika Stark. “Even our seniors were telling our younger players to get on the fence and cheer the offense on saying that we weren’t out of this game.”
Prior to the game, Central recognized seniors Crook, Young, Hallie Hollis and the injured Madison Grigg — whose high school career ended early due to a torn ACL.
After the senior night festivities concluded, UHA got out to an early 3-0 lead, but Central answered right back with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
Hollis was given the start in the circle as she went 4.2 innings giving up seven runs — three earned — on four hits while striking out seven. Keira Bryan came in relief, but Hollis returned to the circle later in the game and picked up the win with Crook’s walk-off.
Central will be off until Saturday as they head to Ohio County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.