The Hopkins County Central football program made great strides under first-year head coach Chris Manning this past season and some alumni aren’t surprised.
Former Storm slot receiver and linebacker Earl Basham has noticed how his former middle school coach has the program heading in the right direction.
“I played under coach Manning at South Hopkins Middle School, and I volunteer coached during the summer up until last year,” Basham said. “A lot of Central’s freshmen that played this year, they were some of the first kids I coached.”
Basham played football for the Storm until 2016, but injuries plagued his career in high school and continued into college forcing him to redshirt his freshman year at Union College in Barbourville.
“I took a year off and then only played in three games in 2019,” Basham said. “It wasn’t really working out with Union so I entered the transfer portal going into 2020 and landed with Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas. Then I partially tore my meniscus and MCL, but I’ve rehabbed and made a full recover. I should be ready for the spring season.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SAGU only played two games this past fall with the majority of their season moved to the spring. Brasher is currently a redshirt junior with two more years of athletic eligibility. In the classroom, he’s in interdisciplinary studies between church ministries and law enforcement.
Even though Basham is in Texas, he’s still keeping tabs on his alma mater in Kentucky and he’s happy with the state of the football program at Central.
“I’m a very proud Central alum,” Basham said. “My former teammate Damon Benson and I do a pretty good job keeping up with the kids. It’s on an up climb with coach Manning. People look at Central as a door mat, but that’s not the case anymore. This team is young and hungry.”
Going into 2021, Central will be losing their leader in quarterback Adrian Stringer, but Basham is confident Stringer will be successful in college and the program will continue to build in his absence.
“I would tell Adrian to go to a program that loves you for you,” Basham said. “Don’t go somewhere because that’s where all your friends are or something like that, go somewhere that you’re needed at and put your head down and work hard.
“Stringer is probably one of the best to do it passing wise at Central, but I’d look out for Jadon Brasher at quarterback next year. I’ve seen him and worked with him a little bit, and he’s sneaky athletic. I’ve nicknamed him ‘future’ because I told him that he’s going to be the future of the program when Adrian is gone.”
Basham is also excited to see how Jordan Jackson will do in 2021. Jackson led the team in rushing in 2020 with 332 yards and four touchdown runs.
“Jordan Jackson is a freight train,” Basham said. “I played with his older brother Marquise and (Jordan) is a special young man.”
Overall, Basham hopes to be a positive influence on the current Central team and future generations of Storm football players.
“Coach Manning really stressed on giving back to the community, and I want to be something for a kid I didn’t have,” Basham said. “I want to be that mentor that made it through the program and was successful after I left Central. Sometimes you’re the only positive male role model someone has.”
Basham and SAGU will start their 2021 spring season on Feb. 20 against Texas Wesleyan University.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.