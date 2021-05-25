After day one of the boys’ 2nd Region tennis tournament in Henderson, two Madisonville North players have already secured a trip to the state tournament after advancing to the tourney’s semifinals.
The region’s overall top seeded player, Josh Plain, received an opening round bye and followed with a straight set — 6-0, 6-0 — victory over his second round opponent. The tourney’s fourth seed — Nathaniel Crick — picked up two wins on the day, both in convincing fashion. Crick opened with a straight set — 6-2, 6-0 win and followed with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
“Very proud of my team today,” said coach Bryan Fazenbaker. “I really feel like Josh can reach the finals, and Nathan is playing really well. He has a tougher road ahead of him, but we’ll see what happens.”
Fazenbaker’s pride wasn’t limited to singles play as he commended the doubles teams of Tony Popescu and Aidan Brummer as well Tate Young and Kalen Knight. Both teams lost in a three-set super tiebreaker on Monday.
Hopkins Central’s lone entry on the boys’ side of the tourney — Colton Browning and Easton Crowe — lost on Monday.
Madisonville is in a first place tie with Caldwell County and University Heights Academy after opening-day action. Play will resume today at 4 p.m. at Henderson County High School for the boys and at the Water Street Courts in Henderson for the girls.
