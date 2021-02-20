Between COVID-19 cancellations and a stretch of bad weather, there’s been more than just games missed this basketball season.
In addition to missing games on the schedule, one special activity that was missed was planned as part of Hopkins Central’s commemoration of their 25th year in existence.
One group that Central Athletic Director Kent Akin was planning to bring back was the West Hopkins Rebelettes.
The Rebelettes certainly set the gold standard for girls’ basketball in the 2nd Region.
The West Hopkins girls only played 22 years of basketball. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association brought back girls basketball in the mid-1970s and West Hopkins had its first season in 1974-75.
From that season until the time the school closed after the 1996 season, the Rebelettes won 385 games and lost only 208 for a .650 winning percentage in 22 years.
It is hard to write a column when you could write an entire book on the subject, but the real test of the gold standard is the fact that the Rebelettes won six 2nd Region Championships in 22 years — which means 27% of all 2nd Region Titles during their era were won by the ladies from Rabbit Ridge.
When West Hopkins closed after 1996, the school merged with South Hopkins and the redistricting of Madisonville-North Hopkins to create Hopkins Central.
Before the school closed, West Hopkins had won six 2nd Region Championships in girls basketball. Caldwell County was the only other school to win more than two region titles with three to their credit prior to 1996.
Today, the West Hopkins Rebelettes had been out of existence for 25 years but they are still second in 2nd Region Championships won. Henderson now has 16 as they’re the defending champions this year and powerhouse programs such as Webster County (5) and Christian County (4) have still not overtaken the Rebelettes despite the school not playing a game in over 25 seasons.
The Rebelettes only had three coaches during their tenure. Doug Harris started off as initial coach in 1974 and went for 11 seasons.
The greatest run during the Harris era was the three-peat Regional championships in 1978, 1979 and 1980.
Harris was succeeded as Rebelette Coach by Darrell Allen, who coached four years from 1986-1989. He won a region championship in his final season.
Nancy Oldham was the head coach for the final seven years of the Rebelette program and she also won region championships in 1990 and 1991.
The trips to the KHSAA State Tournament, likewise, were not without some wins but also an indication that if you wanted to be a state champ or runner-up, you would have had to play the Rebelettes.
The 1979, 1980 and 1990 teams all won a game at the state tournament.
The 1978, 1979 and 1991 teams were all defeated and eliminated by the state runner-up and the 1980 Rebelettes were eliminated by eventual state champion Louisville Butler after knocking off Apollo in the opening round.
In addition to their dominance in the 2nd Region and great appearances at the KHSAA State Tournament, the Rebelettes also got to participate in the Class A Tournament for smaller schools.
The Class A Tournament started for girls during the 1991 season, which meant there were only six years that they were able to play in the Class A Tournament before the school closed in the spring of 1996.
The 1991 West Hopkins team won the Class A Regional and were Class A State runner-ups — losing in the finals to Cumberland, 47-44.
The Rebelettes also won the Class A Regional in 1992 and again in 1996 with the 1996 team making a Final Four appearance at the Class A State Championship.
There is another standard that I use to evaluate a high school basketball program. How many 20 win seasons does it have?
The Rebelettes had eight 20 win seasons in their 22 years of existence.
The 1978-79 team coached by Harris had a remarkable 32-2 record and Oldham’s 1990-91 team went 30-4.
Another sign of the greatness of the Rebelettes was how few losing seasons they had. Unlike college where you can recruit, losing seasons are not unusual in high school sports. This is common at smaller schools such as West Hopkins.
However, in the 22 years of West Hopkins Rebelettes basketball, there were only five losing seasons and these were consecutive from 1982-83 to 1986-87.
They had winning seasons after that stretch and two years after their last losing season in 1987, the Rebelettes were again region champs under coach Allen going 23-5.
The West Hopkins Rebelettes may be part of local sports history but they are certainly not forgotten.
Obviously, in a column I can only touch on the tip of the iceberg. We are fortunate to have people in our community who are still a part of the program and one of those is Ricky Thorpe.
I would recommend to you Thorpe’s DVD, The History of West Hopkins Sports, which was a labor of love for Thorpe and is an in depth listing of all things West Hopkins from team records, coaches, and players that made the West Hopkins basketball scene.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
