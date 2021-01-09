It had been nearly 10 months since Madisonville North Hopkins played a basketball game prior to Friday night’s season opener in Princeton against district rival Caldwell County.
But the new-look Maroons — full of new faces and coaches — picked up right where they left off by posting a 62-56 win over the host Tigers.
The victory marks the first for Jon Newton as head coach for the Maroons.
“It feels good to come out with a win for the first game,” Newton said. “I told the guys before the game that tonight is a win regardless of a win or loss with a lot of uncertainty with COVID. We know tomorrow is not a given, but tonight it was certain so we were going to go out and play hard.”
Kale Gaither had a solid night in his Maroon debut as he dropped a team-high 23 points. Landon Cline also hit double digits with 14 points, including five free throws in the decisive fourth quarter.
“Kale is going to be the guy we lean on since he has a lot of varsity experience,” Newton said. “Even though it wasn’t for Madisonville, he’s been there, done that. Landon was huge down the stretch with those free throws. I felt our offense was better in the second half. It still wasn’t perfect, but we were able to get some stops and secure some rebounds on defense.”
North got out in front early with a 10-7 lead in the first six minutes, but Caldwell ended the first quarter with a 10-5 run to give the Tigers a 17-15 edge going into the second quarter.
North was eventually able to tie it at 31 — capped off with a little floater from Chris Price. Gaither eventually gave the Maroons the lead with a layup to make the score 33-31 North at the break.
Caldwell was able to keep up with North in the second half, but the Maroons were one step ahead coming out of the break as they led 48-42 going into the final eight minutes and held on for the important district win.
The Maroons will have a quick turnaround as they will host Owensboro Catholic today in their home opener.
“It should be a good game,” Newton said. “Catholic is a top team in their region. They’re smart offensively, and they have some length on defense. We’ll have to execute better in that game to be able to pull that one out.”
The ball will be in-bounded at 4:30 p.m. today at Maroon Gym.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.