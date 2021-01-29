Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Today

Archery

Mid-South Collegiate Archery Tournament- 4 p.m.

Saturday

Archery

Mid-South Collegiate Archery Tournament- 8 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. Hopkinsville- 5 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Trinity (Whitesville) 7:30 p.m..

Swimming

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Meade County- 11 a.m.

Sunday

Archery

Mid-South Collegiate Archery Tournament- 8 a.m.

Monday

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs at Christian Fellowship- 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs at St. Mary- 7:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Crittenden County- 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Owensboro- 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. McLean County- 7:15 p.m.

