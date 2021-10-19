Hopkins County Central saw their season slip away in straight sets as Caldwell County swept the Lady Storm 3-0 at Madisonville North Hopkins on Monday in the first round of the 7th District Tournament. Caldwell will face Madisonville North Hopkins for the district title tonight.
“We didn’t execute and come out strong like we talked about last week,” Central head coach Greg Wagoner said. “We were back on our heels and we weren’t being aggressive at all.”
Central had two seniors play their final high school match with Haylee Gunther recording two kills and an ace while Leighjaye Barnes had a dig for the Lady Storm.
“We had two seniors go out (Monday).” Wagoner said. “Next year, we’ll have six seniors coming up so I told them that if they want to change the way things are, it starts now. I am positive about the future of this program. We’re a few years removed from making the semi-final round at the region tournament in 2018 so I know the talent is there.”
Ellie Larkins led the team’s offense with five kills and an ace while Kaylee Evans had 10 assists.
Caldwell was in control from the start as they took the first set 25-11 and the second set 25-8. Wagoner tried to light a fire in his girls in the third set, but ultimately the Lady Tigers took the final set by a score of 25-10.
The district championship will be at 6 p.m. at North and the 2nd Region Tournament will be next week at Crittenden County.
