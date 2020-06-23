Although high school sports have now been shut down since mid-March due to COVID-19 pandemic, schools and educators are making plans to reopen in mid to late August.
Among those optimistic people in local athletics is Webster County Athletic Director Matt Bell who is going full speed ahead with the annual Webster County Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony.
One of the inductees in this year’s class who will be returning to Dixon for the ceremony is Trojan basketball great Duane Bolin, who graduated from Webster County High School in 1975, and by the time he graduated, he had submitted his legacy as one of the Trojan’s greatest.
Several years ago I put together a list by asking Webster County sports fans and Trojan historians to rank the greatest players in Webster County boys’ basketball history. Bolin was a clear choice as one of top five Webster County Trojans.
When he graduated in 1974, Bolin had scored 1,153 points which was the second highest total next to fellow Hall of Famer and Trojan great Dale Williams. However, there needs to be an asterisk next to Bolin’s scoring as he was predominantly what we would call a “3-point shooter” in an era when there was not a 3-point shot.
In addition to being a great outside shooter, Bolin had another trait which is typical of most great scorers. He was a great free throw shooter as he held the Webster County school record for free throw percentage at approximately 84% when he graduated.
We did not use the term “double double” in Bolin’s era but he was more than just a scorer as he led the Trojans in assists his sophomore, junior and senior years. He was a clear leader in those days as he was an academic award winner of the team his junior and senior years and was the leadership award winner his senior year in addition to being the Most Valuable Player his senior year.
Bolin also played for some historic coaches in his days at Webster County High School. His sophomore and junior seasons he played with local basketball icon Eddie Ford. Bolin’s sophomore season saw the Trojans win 20 games and make the regional tournament.
In Bolin’s senior year, he was coached by Harlan C. Peden. Unfortunately for Bolin and the Trojans they had a tough draw in the Sixth District as they drew Union County in the first game of the District Tournament played at Henderson County. The Braves led by Lew Martin and future University of Kentucky star Dwane Casey eliminated Webster County and ended Bolin’s high school career.
Bolin went on to be named All-Sixth District for his sophomore, junior and senior seasons and went on to play collegiately at Belmont University.
While he was a Belmont Bruin, Bolin was a four-year letterman from 1974-78. He was co-captain his senior year and won the Nashville Civitan basketball award his senior year in 1978.
Bolin’s Hall of Fame credentials are more than just basketball as he was a distinguished coach and educator. He coached junior high basketball at Dixon Junior High, was assistant coach for Webster County girls’ basketball, and was head girls’ basketball coach at Providence High School.
Bolin also went on to obtain a Ph.D. in history from the University of Kentucky and has served as a Professor at Madisonville Community College and William Baptist University. However, he is most noted academically for being a Professor of History at Murray State University where he has authored numerous books including one that has truly been his life love being Adolph Rupp and the Rise of Kentucky Basketball.
The Bolin induction into the Hall of Fame is pretty special for me. I was on a Providence High School teams that had to face Bolin. I was able to observe how other coaches including Providence Coach Phillip Back often used a box and one and other defenses to try to slow Bolin down.
The Bolin family has also been intertwined with the Cartwright family and Utley family. He bought my mother-in-law’s house (Thelma Utley) on Givens Street when he returned to teach at Madisonville Community College in 1984.
The story goes even further as in August, 2007 when my wife, Rene’ and I, took our middle child, Will, to enroll at Murray State University there was a party there to greet Will and help him move in. It was none other than Trojan Hall of Famer and Murray State University History Professor Duane Bolin, his wife, Evelyn, and son Wesley who helped Will move all of his items into Regents Hall on the Murray State campus.
Bolin is truly one of those high school athletes who has gone on to distinguish himself off the court after high school. He has been a distinguished player, coach, educator and author. Often times these characteristics are overlooked in the selection of some Hall of Famers who have not had such distinguished careers after their high school playing days.
Bolin will be brought back and inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony to be held on Friday, September 4, when the current Webster County Trojan football team hosts Breckenridge County.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
